LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was found floating in the Ohio River near Prospect on Tuesday night.
It was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Captains Quarters Road, near Captain's Quarters Restaurant, according to an LMPD spokesperson.
LMPD's River Unit, fire and EMS responded to the scene, where they found the body of a white male in the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A cause of death will be released once an autopsy has been conducted. LMPD's Major Crimes unit will handle the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available..
