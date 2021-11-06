LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shively police says that a man was shot and killed in the neighborhood Friday night.
Patrick Allen with the Shively Police department says officers were called to Sonne Avenue at around 11:00 p.m. Friday night on reports of a shooting.
Officers found a man they believe to be in his early 20s with a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shively police are still investigating the shooting.
If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call the Shively Police department at (502) 448-6181 or call the anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
