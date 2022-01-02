LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man fired a gunshot into a parked taxi outside a bar in Seymour on the night of New Year's Eve, according to police.
Seymour Police officers were flagged down near the bar On the Rox around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 by a taxi driver. Witnesses on Broadway Street told them a man fired two shots, one into the air, another into a taxi.
Police say the suspect, who has since been identified as Christopher Bierly, attempted to hide from officers. Officers say they eventually arrested Bierly and took the gun from him.
During an interview, police say Bierly "denied knowing anything about the incident."
No one was injured in the shooting.
Bierly, 36, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a permit.
