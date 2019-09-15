LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man who was shot in Cherokee Park on Saturday night has died from his injuries, and an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in Cherokee Park around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police said. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
According to an email from an LMPD spokesperson Saturday night, the shooting victim was transported to University Hospital "with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries."
An email from LMPD at 4:07 p.m. Sunday reported the victim died from his injuries. According to police,
Bradley Kalvin, 18, also known as "Bezy Kalvin," has been arrested in connection with the shooting and has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.