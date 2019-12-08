LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Police responded to the report of a shooting around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Ormsby Avenue, near Dixie Highway, and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive his injures, police said.
Police have not made any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.
