LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two men are accused of stealing from a truck dealer in Seymour, Indiana, but they got away with only used car batteries.
Police said Glen Etheridge, 35, and Jeremy Brooks, 39, took more than 60 batteries from Seymour Mack Sales and Service, in the 1200 block of South Commerce Drive, on Friday morning.
While trying to flee the scene in a U-Haul truck, the men got stuck in mud, police said. Etheridge and Brooks then ran away across Interstate 65.
Police apprehended both suspects shortly after arriving on scene. Officers also said they discovered that the U-Haul truck was reported stolen out of Jacksonville, Florida.
Etheridge and Brooks are charged with two counts of theft — one for the batteries and one for the truck.
Coypright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.