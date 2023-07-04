LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver of a motorcycle has died after colliding with a car in downtown Jeffersonville early Tuesday.
It happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 10th Street, according to a news release. That's near the Youngstown Shopping Center off Nachand Lane.
Jeffersonville Police along with Jeffersonville Fire and New Chapel EMS rendered medical attention to the driver of the motorcycle, who suffered serious injuries. The driver was taken to UofL Hospital but was pronounced dead.
No arrests were made, but the Jeffersonville Police Department's Traffic Crash Investigation Team (TCIT) and the Indiana State Police's TCIT processed and documented the collision.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.