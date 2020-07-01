LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after crashing into a car on New Cut Road.
According to a statement from Louisville Metro Police, the motorcyclist was going north on New Cut Road at about 7 p.m. and collided with a passenger vehicle that was trying to turn left from Harper’s Ferry Road onto southbound New Cut Road.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, LMPD said. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured. No charges are expected.
Police did not release any names. Authorities usually withhold names of people who die pending notification of the victim’s family.
