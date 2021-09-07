LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 35-year-old Louisville man who has been missing since April.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Ahmad Ghazawi was last seen on April 12 in the 4100 block of Bardstown Road. That's near Buechel Bank Road.
Family members have not seen or heard from Ghazawi, and they're worried about his safety.
If you see Ghazawi or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asking to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).
