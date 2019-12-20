MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe serial thieves are behind a string of car break-ins in Mt. Washington.
The crimes happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday in various neighborhoods throughout the northeast Bullitt County city.
Brian Vires, a firefighter who lives in Twin Eagles subdivision, noticed he was a victim around 6:30 a.m.
"As the sun started coming up a little bit further, and neighbors started going to work, we noticed that I wasn't the only one," he said.
While Vires said the thieves didn't seem to take anything from his unlocked truck, others weren't as lucky. Mt. Washington Police Chief Troy Pitcock said the thieves stole jewelry, cash and Christmas gifts from other vehicles. Roughly seven families were victimized, he said.
"We do believe that (the thieves) are possibly involved in some similar instances in some surrounding communities, possibly Nelson County, possibly around the Audubon Park area," Pitcock said. "We're hearing reports that it could relate to Radcliff as well."
Cameras in the Twin Eagles subdivision captured video of the unknown perpetrators. One clip shows at least three white males in what Pitcock believes is a newer-model white Dodge Durango.
Pitcock hopes tips will help his officers identify and catch the men, who could possibly face felony-level charges in multiple jurisdictions.
"If they never do get caught, I hope there's a special place in Hell for people like that," Vires said.
Meanwhile, Vires and his wife are making changes. Since Thursday, they're making sure car doors are locked and pricing more security measures like cameras and motion-activated flood lights.
"Lowe's is going to love me," Vires said matter-of-factly.
Even though Vires feels violated, he still considers Mt. Washington as a city as safe as the fictional Mayberry.
"You know, Mayberry had a drunk and a thief and a jail, and I guess so does Mt. Washington now," he said.
