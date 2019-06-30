LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a man they say fired a gun into a car with people inside it at a weigh station on Interstate 65 South.
Jesse Tackett, 27, was arrested Thursday after KSP were notified of someone who had shot up a vehicle at the weigh station near mile marker 88 on I-65 South in Hardin County, Kentucky.
Tackett fired five rounds into the car while three men were inside, police said.
According to Tackett's arrest report, he admitted to shooting at the car and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
