LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a small aircraft was involved in an accident in Vine Grove, Kentucky.
According to a Facebook post by the Vine Grove Police Department, the incident took place Thursday afternoon, near the Vine Grove Airport, a grass strip.
No one was hurt in the crash, according to police.
Vine Grove Police Chief Kenny Mattingly said two people walked away and refused medical treatment after their single-engine aircraft hit a transmission line as it was taking off from the grass strip.
Police say the incident knocked out power for approximately 8,000 people in the Vine Grove and Radcliff areas.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.