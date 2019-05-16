LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say when an officer shot and killed a robbery suspect in Jeffersontown on Wednesday, no cameras recorded the confrontation.
The news came in a press conference by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Thursday, a little more than 24 hours after the event.
Just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police say they tried to initiate an "investigative stop" on a white car, which was suspected to be involved in several business robberies in Louisville.
Lt. Aaron Crowell, head of LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, identified the driver of that vehicle as 30-year-old Djuantez Anthony Mitchell. Crowell said Mitchell was suspected to have been involved in roughly six robberies in the previous seven days.
Crowell said officers from LMPD's Robbery and Air Units -- with the assistance of a Jeffersontown Police officer -- approached Mitchell's car at the intersection of Watterson Trail and Ruckreigel Parkway.
Chief Conrad said one of those officers was Bryan Arnold, a pilot with LMPD's Air Unit. Conrad said the agency's helicopter was undergoing routine maintenance required by the FAA, so Arnold was assisting the Robbery division.
As Arnold approached the vehicle, Crowell said Mitchell "accelerated," hitting Arnold with the car.
Arnold, who suffered minor injuries and was still upright, then "discharged his service weapon," numerous times, hitting Mitchell, Crowell said.
"The vehicle is the threat," Crowell said. "That was the weapon that was used by the suspect."
Mitchell was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
It is standard practice by LMPD to release any body camera or vehicle dashboard camera footage that may have captured a police-involved shooting.
But in this case, Conrad said the officers involved were plainclothes officers using unmarked vehicles, so there isn't any dashcam or bodycam video of the incident.
Conrad called such videos "helpful," but added that, "they are just one piece of the investigation."
Crowell said Mitchell had a criminal history that was "not substantial," but included some misdemeanors and an EPO.
Conrad said Arnold is on administrative reassignment, which is standard procedure when an officer fires a weapon. The case is being investigated by the Public Integrity Unit.
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.