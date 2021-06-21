LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not so fast, Kentucky.
Police are targeting speeding and aggressive drivers -- and the goal is to not to write tickets, but to save lives.
It's all part of a speed awareness campaign through July 10.
Data shows 31 percent of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver. In 66 percent of those crashes, the drivers were males.
Police have some tips for speeding or aggressive drivers:
- Wear your seat belt: it can save your life.
- Do not challenge the aggressive driver, and give him or her space.
- Avoid eye contact
- Report them to the police.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.