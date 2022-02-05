LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer was injured during a shooting at a Shell gas station in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday along Newtown Pike, according to a report from LEX 18.
Police say the Lexington Police officer saw four juveniles believed to be involved in a shooting from an earlier date. When the officer approached the juveniles, one fired a weapon at the officer that hit him. Another officer returned fire, but no one was hit.
One thing the Chief wouldn’t really clarify is about the juveniles. He says four were involved in situation but only three have been detained. He wouldn’t talk more about this. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/5F4p18hjua— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 5, 2022
Police say the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, which took the bullet.
The officer, who has not been identified yet, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injuries, and was in "good spirits," according to his family.
Three juveniles have been detained and KSP's Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation. Police say a body camera was activated during the incident.
Keeping our partners from @lexkypolice and their families in our thoughts and prayers. One of their officers was shot in the line of duty today during an investigation. The officer is expected to be ok per their Chief. #LMPD #LexKyPD #Lexington #Kentucky #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/pHc1Gna2HJ— LMPD (@LMPD) February 6, 2022
The officer will be on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard practice for the department.
