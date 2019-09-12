LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an officer was involved in a crash Thursday morning after a report of a robbery led officers on a pursuit that crossed over into Shelby County, Kentucky.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, officers were sent to the 13000 block of Eastpointe Park Boulevard, near the intersection of La Grange Road and Nelson Miller Parkway, shortly before 9:30 a.m. after someone reported a robbery there.
The supervisor says police began pursuing a suspect. During the course of that pursuit, an officer was involved in a crash at U.S. 60 and North Beckley Station Road. The officer was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries.
MetroSafe says the pursuit continued into Shelby County, Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Police officers were working with local departments to apprehend the suspect.
Shelby County dispatchers confirm a search for the suspect was ongoing as of 11 a.m. along Burks Branch Road, which is north of Shelbyville. Officers from several police departments were assisting.
Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.