LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers came together to bring Christmas cheer to children spending the holidays in the hospital.
The River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and Jeffersontown FOP Lodge held their 24th annual Norton Children's Hospital Christmas program on Friday.
Officers delivered over 100 gifts like toys, puzzles and blankets to the hospital.
Staff will then give those to every patient at Norton Children's Hospital.
"Every officer that's a member of our lodge, as well as the Jeffersontown Lodge 26, loves this day as probably one of the best days of the year," River City FOP Lodge Vice President Brandon Lincoln said. "We get to bring joy to children who are stuck unfortunately in the hospital during the holidays."
Officers weren't allowed to visit patient rooms this year because of COVID-19 visitor guidelines. The gifts are paid by the FOP through member dues.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.