LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two police officers in Columbus, Indiana, were arrested Friday on criminal charges.
Lt. Dan Meister and Sgt. Ron May are both charged with ghost employment, official misconduct and theft after investigators with Indiana State Police said they worked dozens of overlapping shifts for both the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Regional Hospital.
Meister had overlapped hours worked on 52 separate occasions, while May was found to have overlapped hours worked on 62 separate occasions, investigators said.
The Columbus Police Department began an internal investigation into the two officers in September 2018, and ISP got involved in November 2018. May announced his retirement at the end of the investigation, while Meister was demoted to patrol officer before retiring in late 2019.
Both Meister and May were booked at the Bartholomew County Jail and will soon have initial court hearings.
“In all circumstances our officers are held to the highest of standards, and are expected to uphold and follow the law," Columbus Police Chief Michael Richardson said in a statement. "We will hold our officers accountable to these high standards so that every member of the public can maintain confidence in the officers who serve them."
