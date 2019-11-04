LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three police officers are recovering after being injured while responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County early Monday.
According to Hillview Chief of Police Bill Mahoney, the officers were called about 2 a.m. to I-65 South near the Brooks Hill Road exit for an overturned truck. As officers waited for the cleanup, a vehicle hit a Pioneer Village Police cruiser while an officer was inside. That cruiser spun out of control and hit two Hillview Police officers standing outside of their cars.
Chief Mahoney says all officers were treated and released from the hospital Monday morning. Kentucky State Police post 4 is handling the investigation.
All lanes of I-65 reopened about 7:40 a.m.
