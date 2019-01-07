LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The private attorney for a man charged with murder after police say he caused a crash that killed an LMPD officer has been taken off the case.
Over a dozen uniformed officers could be seen in the packed courtroom when Roger Burdette appeared before a judge.
Burdette is charged with the murder of Det. Deidre Mengedoht, who died on Christmas Eve after police say Burdette crashed into the back of her police cruiser on I-64 downtown.
Police have charged Burdette, an MSD worker, with murder and driving under the influence.
During the hearing, Burdette's private attorney, David Lambertus, filed a motion asking to be removed from the case. The judge granted that request, and ordered that a public defender be appointed for Burdette.
His next court appearance has been scheduled for Jan. 9.
MSD initially retained Lambertus to represent Burdette, but the agency later reversed course and issued an apology.
In a statement, released Dec. 29, MSD said:
"MSD will not pay for legal representation for MSD employee Roger Burdette. Roger Burdette is a tractor-trailer driver for MSD, where he has been employed for 10 years. He was working for MSD on Monday, December 24, at the time of a fatal accident on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. As a result of his involvement in this accident, he has been placed on unpaid status, pending suspension."
Related:
- Man charged with murder, DUI in connection with fiery crash on I-64 that killed LMPD officer
MSD driver charged with murder in crash that killed LMPD officer admitted to taking drugs
I-64 East to close in downtown Louisville for fatal crash reconstruction
Man charged with murder, DUI after crash that killed LMPD officer remains jailed on $200K bond
Supension pending for MSD worker charged with LMPD detective's murder
Donations being collected for young son of fallen LMPD detective
Fellow officers and family members dedicate makeshift memorial to fallen LMPD detective
Public asked to line procession route Saturday to honor fallen LMPD detective
MSD decides not to pay legal fees for employee charged with LMPD detective's murder
IMAGES | Procession held for fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht
IMAGES | Fallen LMPD detective held as example for others at funeral
Louisville-area Bearno's to hold fundraiser for fallen LMPD detective's family
LMPD praises Kentucky State Police troopers for taking guns off Louisville streets
MSD apologizes for hiring an attorney for employee charged in LMPD detective's death
IMAGES | "Back the Blue Ride" held in honor of fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.