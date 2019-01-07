Roger Burdette in court 1-7-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The private attorney for a man charged with murder after police say he caused a crash that killed an LMPD officer has been taken off the case.

Over a dozen uniformed officers could be seen in the packed courtroom when Roger Burdette appeared before a judge.

+1 
Officers packing courtroom before Roger Burdette appears 1-7-19

Burdette is charged with the murder of Det. Deidre Mengedoht, who died on Christmas Eve after police say Burdette crashed into the back of her police cruiser on I-64 downtown.

Police have charged Burdette, an MSD worker, with murder and driving under the influence.

During the hearing, Burdette's private attorney, David Lambertus, filed a motion asking to be removed from the case. The judge granted that request, and ordered that a public defender be appointed for Burdette.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

MSD initially retained Lambertus to represent Burdette, but the agency later reversed course and issued an apology.

In a statement, released Dec. 29, MSD said:

"MSD will not pay for legal representation for MSD employee Roger Burdette. Roger Burdette is a tractor-trailer driver for MSD, where he has been employed for 10 years. He was working for MSD on Monday, December 24, at the time of a fatal accident on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. As a result of his involvement in this accident, he has been placed on unpaid status, pending suspension." 

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags