LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jennings County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a woman they say is connected to the murder of a North Vernon man.
Donovan Booker, 23, was found shot in the chest on Squire Lakes Boulevard in North Veron Monday around 7 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The sheriff's office contacted LMPD for help. Tuesday, officers searched a Louisville home and arrested the alleged shooter, Stephon Moore, 30, and charged him with murder and attempted murder.
Moore, who waived extradition to Indiana, appeared in a Louisville courtroom on Wednesday. He is still being held at Metro Corrections but is expected to be taken to Indiana.
Two other suspects, Fashion Ellis, 31, and Frank Bailey, 20, were also arrested. Bailey was charged with battery and disorderly conduct. Ellis was charged with battery. Both Ellis and Bailey remain behind bars at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police are now looking for a fourth suspect, Destiny Bailey, 25.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Destiny Bailey has an outstanding arrest warrant for her involvement in Booker's murder and is wanted for assisting a criminal.
Anyone with information on where Bailey might be is urged to call their local authorities, Jennings County Dispatch at 812-346-4911 or the Jennings County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 812-346-0342.
Related stories:
- Louisville man charged with murder in connection with shooting in southern Indiana
- Suspect in southern Indiana murder appears in court
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.