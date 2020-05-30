Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Police: One killed after car crashes into tree in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Fischer calls in National Guard, imposes curfew in response to protests
- Hundreds fill Louisville streets during second night of protests sparked by Breonna Taylor shooting
- LMPD: 7 people shot, 1 'critical' during protest in downtown Louisville demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
- Victim not expected to survive after police say Louisville man beat him with baseball bat, rock
- Beshear cuts Passport Health Plan in new round of Medicaid contracts
- 2 Louisville women arrested after police say juvenile was offered up for prostitution online
- LMPD joins Kentucky State Police in monitoring Friday protest over Breonna Taylor shooting
- RIOT DAMAGE | Broken windows, smashed cars, busted statue in downtown Louisville
- Kentucky governor urging calm, promising help in wake of violent protest
- 3 arrested during downtown Louisville protest Thursday night