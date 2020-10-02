LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man walking in the northbound lanes of Poplar Level Road died after being hit by three vehicles late Thursday night.
According to a news release, it happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Poplar Level Road. That's when LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says a Toyota passenger car collided with the man, who was thrown to the center median, where he was struck by a second vehicle, a Chevy pick-up.
Police say the driver of the Toyota continued northbound for a short distance before she was able to turn around and return to the scene. As she was on her way back to the scene, a third vehicle -- a Chrysler passenger car -- struck the pedestrian, who was then lying in the northbound lane of Poplar Level Road.
All of the drivers of the vehicles that hit the man stayed to talk with police. Smiley says the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
