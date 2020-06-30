LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and protesters mutually agreed to withdraw at the same time Monday night, solidifying the truce with a fist-bump.
"When they clear the street, we are going to clear the street!" a protester with a bullhorn said. "At the same time. They gonna walk back, we gonna walk back. Okay?"
The agreement came at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, near Jefferson Square Park.
After a deadly shooting over the weekend, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer implemented a new policy that protesters who don't leave the park by 11 p.m. can be charged with trespassing.
Monday night, protesters gathered in the streets after that time and were met by police. The two parties talked and came to an agreement to move out together.
