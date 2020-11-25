LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police pursuit Wednesday night ended in a crash and the arrest of four people police say were wanted in connection with a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 19th Street and West Madison Street. Police say they found a woman in her mid-30s who had been shot at that location.
She was taken to University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
Police say they released a description of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. A vehicle matching that description was located, but police say when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to comply. Police pursued the vehicle, until it eventually hit a utility pole at the intersection of South 22nd Street and Anderson Street.
No one was injured in the crash, according to police.
Police say four men were taken into custody. Their names have not been released at this time. There is no word on any charges they might be facing.

