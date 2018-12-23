LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a juvenile was killed in a crash after a police pursuit involving a stolen SUV that happened Saturday night.
According to police, several other people were also hurt, including two LMPD officers, three other juveniles and an 18-year-old.
A MetroSafe supervisor told WDRB the incident began as a pursuit Saturday around 8:20 p.m. on I-65 South near Crittenden Drive.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says two LMPD officers crashed on I-65 South, just past the Watterson Expressway.
Mitchell said the investigation revealed the two officers were trying to stop a black Lexus SUV that had been reported stolen.
As officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the SUV made an "invasive turn," which caused the officers to crash their cruisers, according to Mitchell. They were both transported to University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The driver continued south on I-65, later exiting on Fern Valley Road and headed east before crashing into a utility pole in the 3300 block of Fern Valley Road, Mitchell said.
Four of the suspects inside the stolen SUV were juveniles, according to police. One of those passengers, who died at the scene, was a juvenile. The name of the juvenile who died has not been released.
The three other passengers were taken to University Hospital. Police say one of the passengers, an 18-year-old, is in critical condition.
Charges are pending against the 18-year-old, according to police.
Three of the juveniles were cited for receiving stolen property.
The driver of the stolen SUV was arrested. That person's name has not yet been released.
All lanes of I-65 South near Crittenden Drive were closed for several hours.
The investigation into the incident continues.
