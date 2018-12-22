LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and several others were injured, including two LMPD officers, after a pursuit ended in two crashes Saturday night.
MetroSafe told WDRB the pursuit started at 8:23 p.m. on I-65 South near Crittenden Drive.
The two LMPD officers crashed on I-65 South, just past the Watterson Expressway, around 8:30 p.m. according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said their early investigation revealed the two officers were attempting to stop a black Lexus SUV that had been reported stolen.
As officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the SUV made an "invasive turn," causing the officers to crash their cruisers, according to Mitchell. They were both transported to University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The driver continued south on I-65, later exiting on Fern Valley Road and headed east before crashing into a utility pole in the 3300 block of Fern Valley Road, Mitchell said.
Four other passengers were in the stolen vehicle at the time. One of those passengers died at the scene while the three other passengers were taken to University Hospital, one in critical condition, according to police.
The driver of the stolen SUV was arrested. His name has not yet been released.
All lanes of I-65 South near Crittenden Drive remain closed while police investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
