LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff, Kentucky, man is facing felony charges after police said he ran from the scene of a crash that left another driver partially blinded.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on West Vine Street in Radcliff. Police said Joseph Arnold, 31, was driving under the influence when he pulled into oncoming traffic in order to pass two vehicles that were stopped at a red light. According to the arrest report, Arnold was traveling westbound when he drove through the red light and collided with another vehicle driving southbound.
The second vehicle crashed into a utility pole, trapping that driver inside, police said. The driver of that car suffered several broken bones, including his neck, ribs and collar bone. He also sustained a serious eye injury, which police said will leave him partially blind.
According to the arrest report, Arnold got out of his car and tried to run away from the scene before being apprehended by the Radcliff Police Department.
Police said Arnold had three prior DUI convictions, and his license had been suspended in Kentucky and Florida. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
Arnold is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
