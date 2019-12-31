LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Kentucky and Indiana are ramping up enforcement for New Year's Eve, hoping to keep drunk drivers off the street.
Indiana State Police in southern Indiana and Louisville Metro Police say there will be extra patrols on the street specifically looking for impaired drivers.
"We treat it like any other night. We'll always have officers out there patrolling looking for drunk drivers," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls. "But we will have extra patrols. It is a holiday. More people are on the roadway."
Law enforcement officers say the rise in use of ride sharing services like Lyft and Uber have helped cut down on drunk drivers in recent years but the problem still exists.
"I came up with a plan that I think will work," Huls said. "If everyone can just remember: don't drink and drive. It's really that simple. It's not rocket science but we deal with this problem every year."
LMPD says it will also have an increased presence for New Years Eve.
"That time from Christmas to New Years we've had additional traffic enforcement. We try to plan because this is a big night," said spokesperson Jessie Halladay. "Especially in the Bardstown Road corridor, Dixie Highway and places where we know people will be out having a nice meal or going to a party."
Safe Ride Kentucky is teaming up with the Kentucky Distillers' Association to give out $10 ride credits through Lyft. Impaired individuals 21 and over can use the Lyft app to enter the promo code SAFERIDEKY2020 to claim a free ride between the weekend before Christmas and New Year's Day.
In 2019 Indiana State Police arrested 28 drivers and charged them with DUI on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Beginning Jan. 1 in Kentucky, there will be stiffer penalties for DUI. First time offenders could be faced with either using an ignition interlock system for their car or have their license suspended for a longer time. That was the result of a new law passed earlier in 2019.
