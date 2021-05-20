LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County deputies uncovered guns, drugs and cash while serving a search warrant on home.
The Shelby County Sherriff's Office said they found the items inside a home recently that is suspected for drug trafficking, according to a Facebook post.
Detectives said they found at least seven guns and thousands of dollars in cash. They also found a large amount of pills and bags of "suspected marijuana."
Two individuals, whose names were not released, were arrested on drug trafficking charges, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.