LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop in Jennings County last week led to the discovery of meth and fentanyl.
A Jennings County sheriff's deputy pulled over a car Friday near County Road 800 North in the Sand Creek Township.
A police K-9 detected drugs, and Rodney Mead and Heather Cheesebrew were arrested. A tip then led police to a house in Spencer Township where they found more meth and other drugs.
Michael Redkey, Richard Jackson, Joel Shands and Tony Taylor were all arrested. Deputies also found a box trailer that was reported stolen last year from a North Vernon business.
