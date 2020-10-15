LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to items stolen from a Washington County, Kentucky, job site.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that while officers were investigating an unrelated burglary on Derringer Court in Springfield, they found rooms with tools reported stolen from a job site in Washington County. Some of the items also were stolen in Nelson County.
James Borders, Dallas Abell and Josephs Borders face charges of receiving stolen property, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a defaced firearm.
The tools have been returned to their owner, but police said they are still looking for the owners of keys, knives and jewelry. Police asked that anyone with information about the case call the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 859-336-5400.
