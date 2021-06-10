LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the name of a woman who was shot to death in a Clarksville home early Wednesday.
According to a news release from Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, the victim, now identified as Michelle Slaughter, was shot several times at a home in the 100 block of East Harrison Street. She died at the scene, despite attempts by first responders to revive her.
A suspect in the shooting, Thomas Smith, was arrested at a Bowling Green motel after learning he may have been in the area, according to a Facebook post from the Warren County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office. He was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail where he awaits extradition to Clark County, Indiana, where he faces several charges, including murder.
Smith's relationship to Slaughter remains unclear. At this point details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.