LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police continue to investigate after someone in southern Indiana reported seeing a Louisville mom who has been missing for weeks.
Andrea Knabel, a mother of two, disappeared in August.
Last week, police say someone claimed to have seen her in the area of Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.
On Wednesday, flyers were visible on several telephone poles in that area, part of the trail left by a father's desperate search to find his daughter.
"It's very emotional," said Michael Knabel, Andrea Knabel's father. "You waiver between apathy and anger. You always go back to keep looking, and you find the energy."
The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a new flyer with what the department says is a more accurate picture of what Andrea Knabel looks like now. It shows her with no make-up and wearing casual clothes.
LMPD say it has received several reported sightings, but none have panned out.
"We've got to treat them all -- every single one of them -- like we're going to see my daughter tonight," said Michael Knabel. "We're going to go to the place we'll find her."
Clarksville Police made a post on social media Tuesday saying she was reportedly spotted last week on Eastern Boulevard. Michael Knabel says that was near Browns Station Way.
The 37-year-old mother was reported missing in August from the Audubon Park area. She has two boys, ages 8 and 4.
Andrea Knabel was a volunteer with the group Missing in America, which searches for missing people.
"That fact that she maybe gaming us -- hiding here with a friend -- gets less and less likely," Michael Knabel said. "This is coming from a source from the missing persons group at LMPD. This is him, not me. He think she's out of town or she's deceased."
He says investigators are looking at all possibilities, including sex trafficking.
"They capture some women -- they supply them with drugs and use them in a horrible manner and discard them if they don't die in the process," he said. "We definitely think that's possible."
While searches continue every day, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that helps bring her home.
"We're not going to quit looking," Michael Knabel said. "We just hope we find her soon."
If you think you've seen Andrea, you're asked to contact police.
