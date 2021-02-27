LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department needs help finding a 22-year-old woman missing from the Algonquin neighborhood.
Brandi Bledsoe was last seen leaving her home in the 1800 block of Algonquin Parkway on Friday, Feb. 26. Bledsoe has a medical condition requiring medication and family members are concerned about her current mental health. She was last seen driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with license plate ASP-576.
Bledsoe is described as a 5-foot-2 Black female weighing approximately 127 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information should contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).
