LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 3rd Division officers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 5500 block of Yucca Lane, not far from Feyhurst Drive and Greenwood Road, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers found a man, who had been shot, in the house's entryway, Mitchell said. The man was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other details about the victim have been made available at this time.
There are no suspects at this time, Mitchell said, and anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
