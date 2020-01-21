LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
Police received reports of a shooting at 26th and Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
At the scene, officers found two people who had been shot while sitting in a car near Dino's Food Mart, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The victims haven't been identified.
So far, no arrests have been made, but police hope that someone in the nearby businesses heard or saw something.
Dino's manager, a man named Ray, told WDRB that security cameras at his store captured the entire shooting. He said he's turned that over to police.
"It was well planned, what happened yesterday, I believe so from the footage," said Ray. "It's in the process and I hope (the suspect) will get captured, whoever is responsible."
Police say 1 person dead after shooting at Dino’s food mart at 26th/broadway. 2 people shot in car. 1dead, 1 at hospital w non life threatening injuries. No suspects. Police hope witnesses will come fwd w info. People were nearby at events at bars across the street. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/NAVk99zUWc— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) January 21, 2020
One woman working for an event not far from the shooting scene said she heard the gunshots.
"I was just standing out here parking cars, and I heard like eight or nine shots, just back to back," she said. "It's so commonplace down here you don't even flinch, it's sad to say. But you don't. It just happens so often. You hear it so often."
Another Dino's clerk was leaving the store when she heard gunshots, and later learned that one person had died. She said it's time to put an end to the senseless homicides.
"It's really sad, it's really sad that we are this early into a whole new year and there's already this many deaths,"
Police are still searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
