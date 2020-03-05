LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man is accused of getting high and leaving food on a hot stove, causing a fire.
Police said James Davis admitted to smoking spice before he cooked some food in his Lexington Avenue apartment, but fell asleep and told officers, "there was a good chance the stove was left on."
Davis said his fiance woke him.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, Davis was outside. He faces charges of criminal mischief.
