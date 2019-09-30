LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a 15-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical emergency at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville on Saturday.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the teen suffered from some kind of medical issue. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
The teen has not yet been identified by the coroner's office.
Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide Unit, says the department is conducting a death investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.