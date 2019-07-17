LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult after police say he stabbed a 13-year-old girl at a summer music camp in Bloomington, Indiana.
According to a report from Fox 59, the stabbing took place at about 10 a.m. on Friday at the music annex building on Indiana University's Bloomington campus.
"This is a serious incident," said Jill Lees, chief of the Indiana University Police Department.
Police say a 13-year-old girl was in a practice room on the third floor, when a 17-year-old boy lured her out. The two ended up on the fourth floor. Police say the boy then turned violent and attacked her with a small folding knife.
"While he's attacking her, she screams, and a staff member comes in and was able to break up the assault, and then she was able to go down to the third floor to get help," said Chief Lees.
Police say the suspect fled the scene, and the girl was taken to the hospital. She sustained stab wounds to her hands and legs, according to police.
Chief Lees said it took less than an hour for officers to track down the suspect and find the knife that he used.
"From the initial 911 calls that came in, it was very quick to gather the information, and then to have officers go out to the suspect's residence and immediately locate him and take him into custody without incident," said Chief Lees.
Investigators told Fox 59 the two teens were both in the summer music camp last year, but the suspect wasn't enrolled in the camp this year. Police aren't sure how well the teens knew each other.
"He's going to face penalties based on these injuries and what he did to the victim," said Chief Lees.
The 13-year-old victim is from Florida. She was released from the hospital the same day. Investigators say they're still trying to piece together the motive for the attack.
According to the prosecutor's office, the 17-year-old suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, strangulation and aggravated battery.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.