LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a teenager had illegal drugs in her system when she put a gun to a man's head and fatally shot him earlier this week.
It happened April 13, at a home in the 1000 block of Anderson Estates in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
EMS and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Department were sent to the home after someone reported an accidental shooting there.
When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Kyle York suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. York was taken to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to an arrest warrant, police determined that 18-year-old Jordan Witt was under the influence of illegal substances when she put a loaded .22 revolver to York's head and pulled the trigger.
Witt was arrested on April 19 and charged with murder. She is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
