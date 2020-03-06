LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charleston, Indiana, man was arrested after allegedly causing a serious crash on Interstate 65 and then fleeing the scene.
Indiana State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-65 at 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. Scottsburg resident Todd Chandler was found trapped in his vehicle and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.
Shortly after the crash, police found nearby an abandoned vehicle that was involved in the crash and registered to Jeffery Biscoe, of Charleston. Police found Briscoe a short while later running north on I-65 near the 15 mile-marker. Police said he refused all chemical and field sobriety tests.
Briscoe was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash, OWI endangerment and OWI. He remains at Clark County Jail.
Police asked that anyone with information about the crash call Trooper Rob Caudill at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg at 812-246-5424.
