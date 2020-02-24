LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Lexington man broke into an apartment and stole underwear.
Nathaniel Wylie, 28, has been arrested on a burglary charge.
Police said security camera footage captured Wylie stealing the underwear out of a hamper. Authorities said they recovered the stolen underwear in a trash bin outside of Wylie’s residence.
Police said Wylie told officers that he had been intoxicated and decided on a whim to break into the victim’s home, according to a story by LEX 18.
Wylie was being held at the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center.
