LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a southern Indiana man was high on drugs when he fell asleep while holding his baby, who died.
Joseph Michael-Wayne Scott, 31, has been arrested on the charge of neglect of a dependent causing death, according to Indiana State Police.
Police said they determined after a two-month investigation that Scott fell asleep in a recliner in his residence east of Seymour on the morning of March 27 while holding the baby.
“Scott was later awoken by a family member who noticed the baby was not breathing due to his position in the chair,” ISP said in a news release. “Further investigation revealed that Scott had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system at the time of the incident.”
Emergency personnel tried to provide life-saving care, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s office.
Scott was taken into custody Thursday and remained incarcerated at Jackson County Jail.
ISP said it was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Excise Police, Jackson County EMS, the coroner’s office, Jackson County Prosecutor’s office and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.