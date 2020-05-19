LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana man stabbed his girlfriend to death and kept her body for days under blankets in his living room.
Bloomington Police on Monday arrested John F. Bryant, 59, on a charge of murder.
Officers went to Bryant’s house after a man called police and said he had not heard from his mother, 50-year-old Heather Nanny-Cole, for days. Nanny-Cole was dating Bryant.
When officers got inside Bryant’s house, in the southern part of the city, they found the woman’s body on the living room floor under blankets, police said.
Police said in a news release that due to the condition of the body, they believe the victim had been dead for days.
