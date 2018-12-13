LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who ran out of gas at a Bullitt County rest area were arrested after Kentucky State Police say they were found with a stolen U-Haul truck.
According to a news release, the incident took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-65, at the rest area at the 113 mile marker near Shepherdsville.
Police say someone had called for assistance after running out of gas at the rest area.
When Kentucky State Police troopers arrived to help, they found 35-year-old Joseph Mullins and 32-year-old Courtney Logsdon at the rest area near a U-Haul truck. It was discovered that the U-Haul truck had been reported stolen out of Louisville -- and personal belonging from both Mullins and Logsdon were found inside.
Both Mullins and Logsdon were arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property, criminal possession of a forged instrument (in connection with counterfeit bills), methamphetamine and heroin charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.
They are currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
