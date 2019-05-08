LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown, Kentucky, woman has been arrested after police say she passed more than $15,000 worth of fake checks at Louisville Kroger stores.
Police say from Jan 1, 2018, to July 20, 2018, 43-year-old Chastity Hodgens passed at least 124 forged checks at Kroger stores all over Louisville.
Police say the checks had Hodgens' name and address in the top left corner, but fake bank account numbers on the bottom.
Hodgens allegedly used the checks to buy merchandise and add funds to prepaid debit and credit cards, totaling $15,941.71.
The checks were returned.
Police say she was spotted on surveillance video passing the checks, her signature was on the checks, and she used her Kroger loyalty card during several of the transactions.
A warrant was issued for her arrest in September, and she was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police on Tuesday afternoon.
She's charged with theft by unlawful taking of an amount exceeding $10,000 and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
