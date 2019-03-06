LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County deputy jailer has been arrested on drug charges after police say inmates turned him in.
According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, police were called to the Bullitt County Detention Center Tuesday night after inmates at the jail told officials that one of the deputy jailers would soon be bringing methamphetamine into the jail.
The deputy jailer in question was 22-year-old Wesley Burris of Brooks, Kentucky.
When Burris arrived for his shift, he was confronted by police. He allegedly admitted to having contraband in his boot, including a meth pipe, a cut off straw containing meth residue and a lighter.
Police say he had narrowed pupils and told officers he got high before coming to work.
He was arrested and charged with promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
