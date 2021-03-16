LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a southern Indiana woman stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer.
Jennifer Matlock, 42, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with theft.
The investigation started in January 2020 when Central Marketing Transport in Edinburgh told police an employee was making unauthorized purchases.
Detectives say they discovered that Matlock used a company credit card to buy things for herself.
She's accused of stealing over $230,000 from the company between 2014 and 2020 while working as a recruiter.
