LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers are searching for a driver who hit a man and then left him in the roadway early Wednesday.
Police said the hit-and-run happened around 7 a.m. on Outer Loop, near Smyrna Parkway. That's where police said the man was walking when he was hit by the unknown vehicle in the eastbound lanes.
Investigators said the driver didn't stop.
The man was found by a passerby who didn't see the crash but noticed him on the road.
The man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.
